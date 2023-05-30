Inefficient taxation

According to Indian tax laws, an excess premium received by an unlisted company against the issue of shares, both from domestic and foreign investors, is interpreted as income from other sources and is liable to be taxed. As this newspaper reported last month, the government has sent notices to start-ups for funds raised in recent years. The provision, limited to domestic investors, was extended to foreign investors this year. Start-ups registered with the government, however, are exempt from this tax. The government has now listed foreign countries from where investors would be immune to the levy, but excluded jurisdictions such as Mauritius and Singapore. It has also been reported that subsidiaries of closely-held multinationals may be subject to the tax because the exemption has been extended only to entities such as pension funds and other board-based funds, and not corporate entities. The extension of the angel tax to foreign investors followed by an exemption list has complicated matters.



Gross foreign direct investment (FDI) declined by over 16 per cent year-on-year in 2022-23. Given India’s need to increase investment, where FDI can play a crucial role, it is fair to expect the government to review policies and make necessary amendments wherever necessary to attract a higher volume of FDI. This is also crucial because of the relatively unsupportive global macroeconomic environment — growth is expected to slow along with unfavourable financial conditions. However, policy interventions seem to be moving in the other direction. The government last week notified 21 jurisdictions to be eligible for immunity from the so-called angel tax. The change has further complicated the funding environment and will inevitably affect the level of foreign investment in the start-up world.