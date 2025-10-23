Home / Opinion / Editorial / Labelling like it is: ORS label ban should spark rethink on other products

Labelling like it is: ORS label ban should spark rethink on other products

ORS is basically a medically formulated mixture of water, glucose, and essential electrolytes such as sodium and potassium

FSSAI
premium
This advisory should encourage other standard-setting and enforcement agencies to raise the stringency in labelling laws.
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The advisory from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), banning manufacturers of food and beverages from using the term “oral rehydration solution” (ORS), has not come a day too soon. The result of an eight-year-old campaign by paediatricians and health experts, the advisory proscribes the use of the term in product names, labels, and trademarks, or even as a prefix or a suffix. Only medicinal ORS products that conform to standards of the World Health Organization (WHO) and are sold in pharmacies will be permitted to use the term. This advisory will not only go a long way in ensuring the effective use of ORS in cases of dehydration, it should prompt consumer agencies to rethink quasi-medicinal claims on food and cosmetics.
 
ORS is basically a medically formulated mixture of water, glucose, and essential electrolytes such as sodium and potassium. It replenishes fluids and salts lost from the body due to dehydration. Over the past two decades, it has been seen that a slew of commercially marketed consumer products — chiefly attractively packaged “sports” and “energy” drinks — have been endorsed by superstars. Many of these products are presented as “ORS substitutes”. They not only contain heavier doses of sugar — sometimes up to 10 times the WHO recommendation of 13.5 gm per litre — several contain caffeine, which does nothing to alleviate dehydration. These additives can be harmful, especially for children. Additionally, in a country with worryingly high levels of diabetes, even among young people, high-sugar commercial products that claim dubious ORS benefits can be especially harmful. Though an FSSAI advisory does not carry penal charges, failing to comply with its instructions can lead to penalties under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.  So the success of these new labelling laws will depend on monitoring and widespread education campaigns so that consumers are made sufficiently aware of the differences between pharmaceutically produced ORS products and those that are commercially available. This is all the more vital because of the money power of the commercial foods industry. It is no surprise that manufacturers have moved the Delhi High Court, complaining of the abruptness of the ban. The court has permitted temporary relief by allowing current stocks, worth ₹180 crore, to be sold.  
 
This advisory should encourage other standard-setting and enforcement agencies to raise the stringency in labelling laws. Breakfast cereals and snack bars, packaged fruit juices and smoothies, or vitamin-enhanced waters are frequently high in sugar, refined carbs, trans-fats, and salt content and have minimal nutritional value. Many of these products misleadingly suggest that they are healthy alternatives to fresh food and fruit. One way of addressing this issue is for the FSSAI to stipulate labelling changes to remove the implication that these products are health foods. Similarly, the craze for “natural” and “herbal” cosmetic products has produced a rash of such products claiming medicinal benefits to address specific cosmetic defects — such as fairness creams, face-washes, anti-acne preparations, or special shampoos. Manufacturers typically use such terms as “cosmeceutical” and “ayurvedic” to suggest that their products have therapeutic benefits. Though the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and the Bureau of Indian Standards prohibit cosmetic products from making claims of a medical nature, such products abound in the marketplace. Forcing them to alter their labelling to be less misleading would be a signal service to the routinely misled Indian consumer.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Leadership positions: Public sector banks should focus on grooming leaders

Premium

Safeguarding competition: Digital world will need policy intervention

Premium

Future trajectory: Policy rate cut uncertain despite cooling inflation

Premium

The year ahead: Global uncertainties set to influence asset prices

Premium

Building capacity: Data centres in India to improve AI capabilities

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentFSSAIFood safety

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story