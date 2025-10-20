Leadership positions: Public sector banks should focus on grooming leaders

In principle, the government’s decision to open up senior positions in public-sector banks to candidates in the private sector can be viewed as a creative way of injecting management dynamism and competitiveness into a sector that accounts for a little over half the bank loans in the Indian system. The proposal can be seen as part of a trend that began some years ago with the lateral entry of non-bureaucrats at senior levels in the civil service to bring in sector expertise to specific ministries. This policy has largely been underwhelming for a number of reasons, including the unwillingness of the bureaucracy to cooperate with the lateral entrant. In the specific case of banking too, it is unclear whether offering leadership positions to private candidates will prove effective, on account of core differences in institutional values between private and public-sector banking.

State-owned banks operate under paradigms different from those of their private-sector counterparts, a factor that inevitably plays a significant role in their performance outcomes and assessments of employees. It is true that both varieties of banks have to follow mandatory social obligations imposed on them in terms of lending to designated priority sectors, such as agriculture, education, and housing, where profitability may be limited. But social objectives and public welfare remain the key objectives of state-owned banks, compelling them, for instance, to operate in loss-making financially underserved areas where private-sector banks would hesitate to set up branches. These key foundational differences alone would make it challenging for any leader imbued with the instincts of risk-taking and profit maximisation. These exigencies and the pressures of dealing with entrenched unions are unlikely to attract too many private-sector bankers. No surprise, the bank unions have opposed the move, saying it would amount to an attack on the national character of state-owned banks and open them to de facto privatisation of leadership. Indeed, it may be a better idea for state-owned banks to adopt the private-sector practice of focusing on grooming dynamic employees for leadership in an institution where they are familiar with the culture and operational constraints.