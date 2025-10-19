Home / Opinion / Editorial / The year ahead: Global uncertainties set to influence asset prices

The year ahead: Global uncertainties set to influence asset prices

The last 12 months have been characterised by economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions

Asset management company, AMC
premium
Among asset classes, the standout performers in terms of returns in the past year have been precious metals with platinum, silver, and gold all yielding returns in excess of 50 per cent.
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 10:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Since last Diwali, the stock market has traded almost flat. The Nifty and the Sensex have gained a nominal 5.6 per cent while the broader NSE 500 is up 3.7 per cent. The Midcaps 250 is up 4.5 per cent while the Small caps 250 is down 2.3 per cent. The returns from equity would be marginally positive after accounting for inflation. This is one of those phases in which risk-free instruments such as government securities have yielded better returns than the stock market. The last 12 months have been characterised by economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. While India continues to be the fastest-growing large economy, there are headwinds visible. Although growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter accelerated considerably, estimates for full financial-year growth are cautious. 
The Ukraine war continues and so does conflict in West Asia despite the recent ceasefire in Gaza. In addition, the United States’ (US’) imposition of an inconsistent tariff regime, tighter immigration controls, and more expensive work visas have led to considerable uncertainties about trends in global trade. India’s exports, including services exports, may be particularly badly affected since it has been targeted for punitive tariffs by the Trump regime. The European Union, the US, the United Kingdom, and Japan are suffering from low growth and relatively high inflation. China has rolled out a sequence of stimulus packages to try to kick-start growth. Low economic activities in most major economies, coupled with ample supplies of energy and industrial metals, should normally have led to low commodity prices. But fears of supply disruptions and US tariffs scrambling supply chains have led to volatility in prices and currencies. Inflation is higher than it would have been without the Trump tariffs. The dollar is down versus most hard currencies. But the rupee is down versus the dollar. The rupee was trading at around 84 against the dollar last Diwali and it tested 88.87 levels recently. 
Among asset classes, the standout performers in terms of returns in the past year have been precious metals with platinum, silver, and gold all yielding returns in excess of 50 per cent. However, the lack of equity returns has not led to a lack of enthusiasm on the part of domestic investors. Households continue to pour money into mutual funds and directly into equities as well. Assets under management (AUM) with open-ended funds have moved from ₹66.8 trillion in September last year to ₹75.4 trillion this September and mutual funds have pumped around ₹4.5 trillion into equity during this period. Also between October 2024 and September 2025, there were 86 initial public offerings (IPOs), which raised ₹1.7 trillion, compared with ₹90,436 crore raised by the 88 IPOs in the corresponding period a year earlier. 
However, foreign institutional investors have been consistent sellers through the past 12 months, pulling around ₹1.5 trillion out of the Indian stock market. In effect, this means that the Indian stock market is being buoyed up entirely by domestic enthusiasm. Corporate results signal that consumption is still below par, with some pickup in rural and semirural geographies. It’s to be hoped that the recent broadbased cuts in rates of goods and services tax will provide some demand stimulus in the festival season. In that case, stock prices could see a sharp uptick. But a lot of households may choose to stick with traditional assets like gold, given the current atmosphere of uncertainty.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Uncertainty continues: IMF highlights risks beyond trade, investment

Premium

High-voltage reforms: Draft power law could be a game changer for sector

Premium

A Nobel for innovation: Without a creative culture, growth will not happen

Premium

Easygoing, transparent UK-India relationship has room for expansion

Premium

Known unknowns in Gaza: Lack of clarity mars Trump's ambitious peace plan

Topics :Business Standard Editorial Commentsensex niftyAsset Management

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story