Measuring success

The government’s intent clearly is to boost electronics manufacturing, which would not only reduce India’s dependence on imports but also create jobs in the country. While the broad objective cannot be faulted, given that India needs to create a large number of manufacturing jobs for its ever rising workforce, the approach remains puzzling. As the government has stated, electronics manufacturing has been witnessing consistent expansion with a 17 per cent compound annual growth rate over the past eight years. The annual production value is estimated to have crossed $105 billion, or about Rs 9 trillion. It has also been noted that India has emerged as a trusted supply-chain partner for global players and large companies are willing to invest in India.

In another attempt to boost electronics manufacturing, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme 2.0 for IT hardware with a budgetary outlay of Rs 17,000 crore, compared to the previous allocation of Rs 7,325 crore. The scheme is aimed at incentivising the production of devices such as laptops, tablets, personal computers, and edge computing devices in the country. The tenure of the scheme has also been increased to six years from four years. The average incentive has been enhanced to 5 per cent compared to 2 per cent offered in the previous version of the scheme. Companies using local components will now get additional incentives. At the aggregate level, the incentive could go up to 8-9 per cent of incremental sales. With the modified scheme, the government expects an investment of Rs 2,430 crore in the sector during the given period. It also expects the revised scheme to create 75,000 direct jobs and boost production by Rs 3.35 trillion.