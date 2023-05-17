A subpar record

The stock listed at Rs 873, a discount of 8 per cent to the IPO price. The issue raised Rs 20,560 crore, which made it the country’s biggest ever IPO. But this was a far cry from the Rs 65,000 crore-plus initially hoped for. Investors who sold on listing and cut their losses saved themselves some pain. The stock, which dropped to a low of Rs 530 in March, is now trading at around Rs 570, down 40 per cent from the IPO price and 35 per cent from the listing price. While LIC has several listed rivals (and many unlisted ones), it has a dominant market share and the biggest network of offices and agents, besides huge chunks of prime real estate. However, the share price implies far lower valuations than its private sector rivals and SBI Life in terms of the usual metric of embedded value, which is the present value of expected future profits. Its rivals are valued three to four times as highly on this count. Most analysts believe LIC has received an unusually low valuation.

A year after the listing of insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, investors are licking their wounds. The mega-issue illustrates many things that can go wrong with an initial public offering (IPO). The February 2022 draft red herring prospectus stated the government’s intention of selling a 5 per cent stake (the minimum according to regulations). This would have been 316 million shares, with investors assuming a prospective valuation of about Rs 2,500 per share. The money would go straight to government coffers. But the Ukraine war started in late February and, combined with a spike in inflation, it led to a downturn in market sentiment. The IPO was pared down — to sale of a 3.5 per cent stake — at a disappointing valuation of Rs 949. The market regulator had to make a special dispensation for this sale.