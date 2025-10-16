Home / Opinion / Editorial / MNC listing in India has a strong message on market depth, resilience

MNC listing in India has a strong message on market depth, resilience

But now large companies are voluntarily listing in India, a development that must be welcomed

India Inc, IPO, stock market listing
premium
MNCs are encouraged to list in India partly because of the kind of valuation they are getting.
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
LG Electronics India had a blockbuster listing this week, with over 50 per cent gains compared to the issue price, after witnessing a significant investor interest during the issue period. With the issue, LG Electronics has joined a host of multinational  corporations (MNCs) listed in India. Hyundai Motor India was listed last year with an issue size of over ₹27,000 crore. These large and popular listings underscore the kind of change India has witnessed over the past several decades. In the 1970s, for example, the government was forcing Indian arms of MNCs to dilute capital. As a result, names like Coca-Cola and IBM exited the market. For several years, there was also a trend among international companies to take their Indian subsidiaries private due to the apparent burden of listing requirements. But now large companies are voluntarily listing in India, a development that must be welcomed. Although these are largely issues of offer for sale, with no fresh capital being raised for the India business, they still send a powerful signal. 
The successful listing of large issues indicates the depth of the Indian equity market. It is also worth noting that the depth is being created by the increasing pool of domestic savings routed partly through mutual funds. Domestic institutional investors, for instance, have pumped in about ₹6 trillion into the equity market so far in 2025. The flow of retail money, particularly through systematic investment plans, is not only reducing India’s dependence on foreign institutional investors in the secondary market but also supporting activity in the primary market. Firms raised over ₹85,000 crore thus far in the primary market in 2025 on top of over ₹1.5 trillion in 2024.      
The visible vibrancy in the capital market will not only improve the ease of raising capital in the public market, but it will also encourage activity in the private space because large investors, such as private equity funds, will be able to exit through the public market at an appropriate time. A vibrant and deepening market will also attract more foreign investors over the long run because of the increased availability of quality companies. 
MNCs are encouraged to list in India partly because of the kind of valuation they are getting. The data shows that the market value of some Indian subsidiaries is higher than that of their parent companies, and they command much higher earnings multiples in India. LG Electronics, for instance, has a market value of over $12 billion, compared to about $9.4 billion in its home market. From the MNCs’ point of view, listing not only helps unlock value, it also improves visibility and brand valuation, which will help the core business over time. This will benefit investors, who will have an opportunity to buy quality businesses growing in India. The successful listing of LG and Hyundai might encourage other MNCs, such as Samsung and Pepsi, to list their businesses in India. The availability of funds for quality businesses may also nudge some new-age large ecommerce businesses to list. At a macroeconomic level, capital-market activity clearly indicates that the availability of risk capital is not an issue for private investment. Policymakers thus need to address other impediments that are holding a durable revival in private investment, which is a must to sustain higher growth over the medium term.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

A Nobel for innovation: Without a creative culture, growth will not happen

Premium

Easygoing, transparent UK-India relationship has room for expansion

Premium

Known unknowns in Gaza: Lack of clarity mars Trump's ambitious peace plan

Premium

Tax certainty: Presumptive regime key to boosting India's FDI flows

Premium

A promising telecom stack, but India must address sector's health, duopoly

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentMNC stocksinitial public offerings IPOs

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story