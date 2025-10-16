MNC listing in India has a strong message on market depth, resilience

LG Electronics India had a blockbuster listing this week, with over 50 per cent gains compared to the issue price, after witnessing a significant investor interest during the issue period. With the issue, LG Electronics has joined a host of multinational corporations (MNCs) listed in India. Hyundai Motor India was listed last year with an issue size of over ₹27,000 crore. These large and popular listings underscore the kind of change India has witnessed over the past several decades. In the 1970s, for example, the government was forcing Indian arms of MNCs to dilute capital. As a result, names like Coca-Cola and IBM exited the market. For several years, there was also a trend among international companies to take their Indian subsidiaries private due to the apparent burden of listing requirements. But now large companies are voluntarily listing in India, a development that must be welcomed. Although these are largely issues of offer for sale, with no fresh capital being raised for the India business, they still send a powerful signal.

The successful listing of large issues indicates the depth of the Indian equity market. It is also worth noting that the depth is being created by the increasing pool of domestic savings routed partly through mutual funds. Domestic institutional investors, for instance, have pumped in about ₹6 trillion into the equity market so far in 2025. The flow of retail money, particularly through systematic investment plans, is not only reducing India’s dependence on foreign institutional investors in the secondary market but also supporting activity in the primary market. Firms raised over ₹85,000 crore thus far in the primary market in 2025 on top of over ₹1.5 trillion in 2024.