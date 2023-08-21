Unlocking value

The listing of Jio Financial Services (JFS) may have been slightly disappointing for investors since the stock hit the lower circuit. It may be partly because of profit booking. However, it would still be among the largest non-banking financial companies in terms of market value. In the long term, the spinoff from Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is likely to be a good decision and, in one sense it implies the group is testing the waters for other spinoffs. The initial valuation also surprised market analysts since the accounting assumption was that the JFS share was worth around Rs 130 whereas the market determined the price at Rs 261-262 in a special trading session. That was almost 100 per cent appreciation over the accounting adjustment.

The announcement that the new entity would enter into an agreement with BlackRock to move into the asset management space is being seen as ambitious. Among financial segments, the mutual funds space — and associated segments like portfolio management — is highly competitive and tightly regulated, so disrupting this successfully will take some doing. On the other hand, asset management is a huge financial segment that directly taps into household savings and, arguably, there is room for an innovator to create new products. Despite the lower circuit on listing, the basic logic of demerger remains strong. Conglomerates, especially with disparate businesses that lack synergies, receive low valuations. Investors don’t find it easy to assess each business segment and the sum of the parts is usually less than the whole as far as investors are concerned.