Optimal disclosure

The market regulator is asking businesses to suggest areas where it could fine-tune regulations to ease the compliance burden on listed companies. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has indicated that it will make the process of evaluating the performance of boards and board members voluntary. It is also looking to develop and publish “implementation standards” for certain regulations to remove potential ambiguities and, thus, make compliance easier. India Inc should welcome this initiative since Sebi has released a slew of regulations recently, and many of these are couched in terms open to interpretation. As the regulator is reported to have said, corporations may “over-engineer” the compliance processes, and so it is attempting to define the regulations more narrowly, and set implementation standards.

Where board evaluations are concerned, the Sebi Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations demand the evaluation of individual directors, chairperson, committees, and the board as a whole. This includes specifying the responsibilities of individuals on the board and conducting an evaluation. These could serve as a basis for the extension or continuation of an independent director or others in key positions along with their remunerations. The Companies Act, 2013, also prescribes annual evaluation of the performance of the board, committees, and directors. Sebi is said to be making these evaluations voluntary rather than mandatory. Initial opinion of this change appears to be mixed. This could mean a dip in disclosure and transparency since many corporations may cease to undertake this exercise. However, companies that do voluntarily undertake evaluations may display higher governance standards. On the other hand, there has been criticism of the current process as a mindless exercise, where corporations just check required boxes and award all directors an “excellent” rating on the mandatory performance review.