The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) recently made recommendations on regulating artificial intelligence (AI). This is in the context of the rapid yet unpredictable growth trajectory of generative AI (GAI), which has unleashed a barrage of questions and concern, from job displacement to cyber-attacks, from ethical grey zones to copyright concerns and creative autonomy. It also comes at a time when the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is expected to bring in similar norms in its upcoming Digital India Bill. The centrepiece of Trai’s recommendations is the proposed establishment of an Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority of India (AIDAI), an independent statutory authority, which will act both as a regulator and an advisory body for all AI-related domains. Pointing out that the formation of too many statutory bodies might create confusion for the sector, the telecom regulator has also advised that the “work of the AIDAI should be entrusted to Trai, with suitable modifications in the Trai Act”.

Trai’s recommendations are notable for its acknowledgement that AI systems are still evolving and its citation of various international practices as ready references for India’s AI regulatory framework. In a nod to the European Union’s recent AI Act, the regulator noted that it was important to regulate specific AI use cases that might have a direct impact on humans within a risk-based framework. However, experts have cautioned against a centralised regulatory body, and argued for guardrails in lieu of rigid rules. Regulatory sternness can discourage young tech firms from entering the AI market, leading to a dominance of established tech giants. A quick consensus has also built up that AI needs human guidance and that the regulations need to make space for a clear framework for human-AI collaboration, as well as the goals and limits of such collaborations.