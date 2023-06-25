Patna to New Delhi

Notably, the political situation is not dissimilar to the summer five years ago. A year before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP lost the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, considered its strongholds, to a somewhat united Opposition. In May that year, a phalanx of Opposition leaders shared the stage in Bengaluru to inaugurate the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress, which had denied the BJP a shot at power in Karnataka. Later, on the back of complaints of agrarian distress, the Congress worsted the BJP in three Hindi heartland states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan — in December. In its interim Budget in February, the government announced the PM Kisan scheme to assuage farmers, and reached out to the middle class.

The 15 political parties which resolved in Patna last week to fight together the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently run 11 state governments, and their legislators occupy 42 per cent of the 4,123 Assembly seats. These parties — the Janata Dal (United) and the undivided Shiv Sena had been BJP allies — together won 154 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, securing 223 million votes. Therefore, their challenge to the BJP, which bagged 303 seats with 229 million votes in 2019, is considerable. However, as several of these parties have discovered over successive elections since 2014, electoral arithmetic, strong state leadership, and a focus on local issues might be an excellent prescription in Assembly polls, but are insufficient to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a national election. Further, even if these parties overcome putative fissures and agree on a programmatic agenda, they would still remain susceptible to the BJP’s criticism that their respective leaderships comprise self-serving dynasts, some facing corruption charges.