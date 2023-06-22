Governance gaps

The focus of the RBI has now become more forward-looking. Thus, instead of just identifying the gaps, the regulator now aims to address the basic cause of the problem in a timely manner. The RBI now depends more on data analytics tools. It further intends to expand the scope by analysing information from news reports and social-media posts. The regulator is also said to have increased two-way communication with stakeholders in the banking system. More importantly, it is building human-resource capabilities to improve the supervisory function. With such intent and initiatives, it is to be hoped that potential stress in the banking system will be detected and addressed in time. It is now well known that the banking system takes a significant amount of time to recover from stress, which affects the flow of credit to the productive sectors of the economy and impedes growth. Any build-up of stress should thus be avoided with best banking practices and an appropriate level of regulation.

Often there are gaps between expectations and actual outcomes. If such gaps emerge in the business of banking, there can be financial-stability risks, with implications for the entire economy. It is thus crucial that the banking regulator is always alert and checks deviations from the given regulatory framework. In the process, it also needs to be careful to not stifle innovation and technology adoption. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was deemed responsible, in part, for the build-up of non-performing assets (NPAs) in the banking system in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. It seems to have learned from the crisis and has been working on improving the supervisory process to identify and deal with stress in time. In an interview with this newspaper, for instance, the outgoing RBI deputy governor, M K Jain, highlighted how banking supervision had evolved.