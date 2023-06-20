Poor productivity

The highly vocal anti-GM lobby, and dissent from some outfits of the government’s ideologue, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, and the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), are also impeding progress on this front. No doubt, the government has, of late, shown some resolve to defy these pressure groups, as indicated by the approval for the environmental release of the genetically engineered Dhara Mustard-11 in October last year, but whether it would be able to do the same thing in the case of new variants of Bt-cotton is still unclear. The response to the couple of new Bt-cotton strains, brought before the biotechnology regulator, the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), for clearance, does not hold out much hope on this count.

India’s cotton revolution, triggered by the introduction of transgenic Bt-cotton in 2002, seems to have fizzled out. Not only has production been stagnating at 34-36 million bales (one bale is 170 kg) for the past several years, the crop yields, too, have stopped growing. Average productivity is only around 500 kg a hectare, which compares poorly with the global average of over 800 kg. Worse still, while India leads the world in cotton acreage, it ranks 38th in productivity. The cause for this worrisome downturn is not elusive, though not enough is being done to redress it. While the old Bt-cotton hybrids, responsible for lifting output, have become outmoded, the new ones to replace them are not forthcoming. The ill-advised moratorium on testing genetically modified (GM) crops, imposed by the United Progressive Alliance government in 2010, is thwarting the development of new Bt-cotton seeds to suit the present agro-ecological conditions.