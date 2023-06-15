Between jobs & slavery

There have been valid objections to the methodology applied, principally that it is derived from a broad estimate partially based on a “risk score” that deploys the same factors used to determine whether a nation falls under the “developing” rubric. This automatically leaves the developed nations, mostly in Europe, with relatively benign scores, although the burgeoning African and West Asian refugee crisis, coupled with slowing economies, strongly suggests that modern slavery may be more prevalent than the surveys suggest. In the past, India had complained that the sample size of the surveys was skewed and the assumptions ignored the country’s unique socio-economic factors. Many quibble with the capacious definition of the Global Slavery Index, which follows no internationally accepted norm and is constantly recalibrated. Walk Free, the human rights organisation that compiles the index, includes child labour, sexual exploitation, human trafficking, and forced labour from forced marriage within the definition of modern slavery. Going by practices in South and West Asia alone, this is not such an irrational definition.

As India prepares for the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi in September, the grand finale of its year as president of this group, a sobering reality comes in the form of the fifth edition of the Global Slavery Index. Published after a gap of five years — the last edition appeared in 2018 —it shows that some 50 million people live in modern slavery. India is home to about a fifth of this population at 11 million — the highest absolute number, though the country does not figure in the top 10 nations in terms of incidence of slavery per 1,000 people. But the issue could well be a concern of the G20 because these nations account for more than half the people living in modern slavery — and that includes such leading powers as China, Russia, and the US. These are concerning numbers, yet the matter does not figure in the issues delineated by the G20 Employment Working Group across the seven meetings on labour between February and June.