RIL's big bets

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has never been afraid of making big bets and it aims to be the dominant player in every space it enters. The latest Annual Report (2022-23) makes it clear the company is sticking with this idea. One really big bet for RIL is green energy. The firm is hoping to solve several intractable challenges as it invests in developing expertise and scale along the green hydrogen value chain. The goal is to produce hydrogen using green electricity, with no carbon impact. The hydrogen may be used in fuel cells, which are zero-emission, or to make synthetic petrol if it is combined with carbon captured from ambient air, for example. In several steps along the green energy value chain, in areas such as storage, transport, and electrolysis, technologies are yet to be proved cost-effective at scale. RIL is betting it can plug those gaps and achieve the scale to become a world leader in green energy. It has committed Rs 75,000 crore to this effort and claims to be prepared to double the investment already made.

RIL has spent multiples of those sums on telecom, but the key difference is that telecom technology is stable. In telecom, RIL has successfully rolled out 4G and fibre-wired networks at great speed and it looks set to complete a similarly fast rollout of 5G. Jio Infocomm is India’s largest telecom service provider and now looks to complement its dominance of 4G and fibre with its 5G offers. The new Jio laptops and cheap 5G phones will attract subscribers. Jio has a big entertainment footprint as well. The telecom-cum-digital network also ties in with the complex mechanics of Reliance Retail’s combined physical and online presences. This is unique — no other player anywhere has a strong presence across both channels, and no other player is backed by a telecom network.