Wait and watch

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India is reviewing the monetary policy this week amid the anticipation that the Consumer Price Index-based inflation rate went above the upper end of its tolerance band in July. The rate was 4.8 per cent in June. The surge in consumer prices is being driven by those of food, particularly vegetables. While vegetable prices are expected to come down as the seasonal factor subsides, the uneven distribution of rain and late sowing for the season in many parts of the country could put pressure on food production. The government is actively trying to contain food inflation. Although steps taken by the government, such as the imposition of restrictions on exports and stockholding limits, are not in the long-term interests of India’s food economy, they may contain prices in the immediate short run. Nevertheless, the near-term inflation outlook for India has worsened.

It is likely that the MPC will revise its inflation projection for the current financial year from 5.1 per cent. The extent of revision will be keenly followed by financial markets because it will directly influence the rate decision. Nevertheless, as things stand today, the MPC would be well advised to see through the spike in the headline rate, primarily driven by food prices. However, it would need to carefully observe the progress of the monsoon and the potential durability of food price inflation. If the monsoon is weaker than expected, with potential implications for inflation outcomes, the MPC will need to be ready to act. There is always a risk of food price inflation getting generalised. The central bank will need to contain this risk. However, given that core inflation has moderated and is expected to remain well below the headline rate, the MPC will have the comfort of postponing the rate action, if required.