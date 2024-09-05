Safety first: Ensuring women's security is as critical as stringent laws

The West Bengal Assembly’s unanimous vote to pass a law prescribing the death penalty for most categories of rape represents little more than an attempt to regain political ground following the ruling Trinamool Congress’ shockingly inadequate response to the rape and murder of a woman doctor at state-owned R G Kar Medical College and Hospital last month. The Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks a blanket replacement of the penalty of life or rigorous imprisonment for various categories of rape with death under central criminal laws and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (Pocso). In the zeal to underline the government’s credentials, the law ignores compelling evidence that the death penalty does not act as a deterrent against rape or any other heinous crime, a point that had been forcefully made by the Justice J S Verma committee in 2012.

The bigger danger implicit in the extremist approach in the Aparajita Bill, as with similar Bills passed by other state legislatures, is a fundamental misunderstanding of the nature of the crime of sexual assault. As the Verma committee observed, rape is not just a crime of passion but an expression of power. There is no dearth of provisions to punish rape and crimes against women such as dowry murders on the statute books. But the frightening frequency of this crime in Indian society is a reflection of the deeply asymmetrical power dynamics that threaten women in homes, public spaces, and the workplace. This implies that the state has a critical role to play in also focusing on critical practical actions to ensure women's security. This includes, for instance, monitoring facilities such as separate toilets and restrooms for women at workplaces, especially small and medium ones that tend to operate below the radar, ensuring the security of women working night shifts, and safety on public transport (the Delhi Metro offering a relatively good example). Most of all, there is a critical requirement to sensitise (mostly male) police forces so that women do not hesitate to report assaults.