Status quo at SCO

Together with the G20 presidency, the SCO presidency offered India the opportunity to raise its stature as a credible interlocutor in the regional geopolitical discourse. At last year’s summit in Uzbekistan, for instance, Mr Modi’s statesmanlike admonition to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine did much to raise India’s stature within the group — not least because the former oil-rich Soviet “stans”, which are SCO members, fear similar incursions from Moscow and Beijing. In contrast, Tuesday’s virtual summit, in place of the originally planned in-person meet, yielded limited outcomes. Each of the key members appeared to follow a different objective. Though the PM must be commended for candidly speaking of the use of cross-border terrorism as an instrument of state policy and the criticality of respecting the territorial sovereignty of member-countries — direct messages to Pakistan and China, respectively — the comments yielded barbed ripostes, book-ending the contentious foreign ministers’ meet in Goa earlier this year.

India’s presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which concluded with a virtual Heads of State summit on July 4, has yielded mixed results. On the one hand, it took place soon after a notably successful state visit to the US by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that conspicuously strengthened India-US ties. Contextualised within the Quad security grouping, which has the US, Australia, Japan, and India, the tenor and content of the India-US partnership could well be interpreted as an anti-Chinese axis. Together with purchases of Russian crude oil, India’s membership of the eight-member SCO — which entails conducting joint military training exercises — plays a critical role in signalling that the country follows an independent foreign policy equidistant from both powers. The major summit developments in welcoming the Islamic Republic of Iran, still a Western antagonist, as an SCO member-state and a proposal to make Belarus, Russia’s ally in its invasion of Ukraine, a full member by 2024, would have gone some way in underlining this message.