Shifting expectations

In the minutes, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra argued that there was a need to remain watchful of a broadbased increase in inflation and de-anchoring of expectations. He further noted: “Any evidence of these risks materialising may need policy tightening.” Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta was more direct and noted: “... scope for any further easing does not seem to exist at the current juncture. Instead, given that the headline inflation is projected to peak to a level as high as 5.9 per cent in Q3 2026-27, a case for a hike may emerge during the course of the year.” The RBI’s inflation projection for this financial year was reduced by 10 basis points to 5 per cent. However, the rate is expected to remain above 5 per cent for three consecutive quarters starting the third quarter of the financial year. It would be interesting to see the projections beyond the first quarter of 2027-28. More clarity will likely emerge at the next MPC meeting in October and with the release of the biannual Monetary Policy Report.