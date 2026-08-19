Regulating the issue of banknotes was one of the main reasons for the establishment of the RBI in 1935. The central bank has been performing this function with the support of the banking system and other institutions. Currently, about 176 billion rupee notes are in circulation, which is much higher than what it is for dollars or euros, largely because the mix is tilted towards lower-denomination notes. This leads to a large volume of injection of new notes into the system and absorption of damaged ones. Every year 28-30 billion new notes are printed, and about 21 billion pieces are disposed of. It is always important that notes are of good quality and have the necessary security features. Running the currency system effectively is absolutely necessary to preserve monetary sovereignty. The RBI is now planning to issue polymer notes on a trial basis. This will help improve the durability of the note and would be economical over the long run.