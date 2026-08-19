After the plunge

Going beyond the current regulatory ask, Air India has ordered a mandatory one-time test for drugs and psychoactive substances for its 5,000-plus pilots. However, ensuring that the drive is not just on paper will be paramount. It’s also an alarm bell for the regulator — the DGCA — to be more vigilant so that all airlines are compliant in a foolproof manner. According to the present DGCA rules, all scheduled airlines and air-traffic controllers must randomly test at least 10 per cent of their safety-sensitive personnel, including pilots, for psychoactive substances every year. These tests are also mandatory after any accident or safety-related incident. In many developed countries, the rules are much stricter and part of a regime. In the United States, for instance, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Transportation mandate airlines to randomly test a minimum of 25 per cent of their safety-sensitive workforce, including commercial pilots, for drugs every year and 10 per cent for alcohol.