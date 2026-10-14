Shifting immigration rules

Although the move is being interpreted as a worrying signal overall, Indian IT majors have been in a state of readiness for such an eventuality. This should minimise any harm arising from the Perm suspension. The action could also accelerate the prospects of research & development as well as engineering jobs shifting to the global capability centres (GCCs) in India. In a statement, Nasscom, the leading association of the Indian tech industry, asserted that companies had reduced their dependence on the H1B visa in recent years while stepping up their hiring in the US. It has underscored the fact that the number of workers moving from the H1B visa to permanent residency through Perm is not high. TCS, India’s largest IT-services exporter, expressed similar sentiments, stating that the action by the US administration wouldn’t disturb its workforce strategy. Infosys, Wipro and HCL too have been on the same page, claiming that the suspension would have no material impact on the companies’ operations.