Signals from HDI ranking: Public delivery of social infra is key weakness

India’s progress three notches up the latest Human Development Index (HDI) offers only modest cause for satisfaction. That is because the country remains in the bottom half of the table of 193 countries, moving from rank 133 in 2022 to 130 in 2023. As the report notes, India remains in the medium human-development category. There are upsides to this story. With its HDI value improving from 0.676 in 2022 to 0.685 in 2023, the report points out that India is on the threshold for high human development, for which the HDI value is at or greater than 0.700. The report also notes that India’s HDI value has increased by over 53 per cent since 1990, growing faster than both the global and South Asian averages. This latter observation offers pointers to how India can make a leap up the HDI value chain by delivering better socioeconomic outcomes for the majority of its population.

The key area in which India has recorded progress is life expectancy, which jumped from 58.6 years in 1990 to 72 years in 2023. This improvement has been attributed to such programmes as the National Health Mission, Ayushman Bharat, and Poshan Abhiyaan. Mean years of schooling has also improved, with children likely to stay in school for 13 years, as against 8.2 years in 1990, thanks to national education programmes. The reduction in multidimensional poverty has been one of the most noticeable achievements of the post-reform years, with some 135 million Indians escaping from this trap between 2015-16 and 2019-21. Yet India remains an HDI laggard in the neighbourhood. China, the world’s second-largest economy, ranks 75th, and even smaller economies such as Sri Lanka (78) and Bhutan (127) rank above India, while Bangladesh, at 130, is on a par. Only Nepal (145), Myanmar (149), and Pakistan (168), all facing deep political turmoil, weigh in below India. According to the report, growing inequality and gender disparities are dragging India down the HDI scale. In fact, inequality has reduced India’s HDI by 30.7 per cent, among the highest losses in the region.