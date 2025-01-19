Space ambitions: Isro enhances its space technological capabilities

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) recently checked another key item off the long list of technological capabilities it needs to develop to further India’s space ambitions. The SpaDEx, or the space-docking experimental mission, successfully docked two satellites in space, managed the transfer of electrical power from one to another, and manoeuvred the combined vehicle as one object. After undocking (which is equally important) the two satellites will operate as separate units again. The two satellites, “Target” and “Chaser”, weighing around 220 kg each, were launched into slightly different orbits at the same time. They were then brought closer and closer together in space, and finally docked after a couple of abortive attempts. The transfer of electrical power was accomplished without any apparent glitches.

Most of the equipment for docking, including the docking/undocking mechanisms, laser range finders, sensors, power systems, and communications systems between the two satellites, were designed and manufactured indigenously with a large private-sector contribution. Docking and undocking involve taking two fast-moving objects, perfectly matching their velocities and coupling/uncoupling the pair. While coupled, they need to be controlled as one unit. Uncoupling is equally important if one or both of the objects is to return to Earth. Doing it with small objects like these two (approximately the size, shape and weight of a refrigerator) involves more delicate and accurate calculations. Doing it with larger objects, like the International Space Station and the rockets that supply it and transport humans, will involve scaling up to larger, more robust docking mechanisms. Doing it at great distances involves building higher autonomy and strong inter-communication systems since there would be a critical lag in radio signals. Isro has on the anvil multiple missions that involve these capabilities. Chandrayaan-4, for example, intends to land a vehicle on the moon to collect samples and return to Earth, while another vehicle continues to orbit the moon. This will involve multiple docking and undocking manoeuvres.