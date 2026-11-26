SpiceJet, which had a domestic market share of around 15 per cent in 2019, is left with just 0.6 per cent as of September this year. At the beginning of the year, it had close to 4 per cent. The remarkable slide in the airline’s market share is a consequence of its worsening financial condition. According to reports, just seven of its 12 aircraft are operational this month, a situation that could take away many of its international and domestic airport slots. The DGCA has observed that SpiceJet does not meet the minimum fleet-eligibility requirements for scheduled international operations. According to the rules specified by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, an airline must deploy at least 20 aircraft or 20 per cent of its capacity (average number of seats across all departures), whichever is higher, on domestic operations to be eligible for international scheduled operations.