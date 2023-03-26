Home / Opinion / Editorial / Tax treatment

Tax treatment

Major changes without debate should be avoided

Business Standard Editorial Comment |Business Standard
Premium
Tax treatment

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Follow Us

On Friday, the Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill, 2023, with no debate. This Bill included about 64 amendments. Such issues as the finance minister’s decision to constitute a committee to look into th

Topics :Finance BilltaxLok SabhaBudget session

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

Also Read

Govt may deal a tax blow to debt mutual funds; AMC stocks under pressure

Active mid-cap, small-cap schemes fly high with 'benchmark-beating' returns

Investors pull out big money from debt funds despite attractive yields

Adani Enterprises Q3 results tomorrow: Know about its past performance here

Adani Enterprises Q3 results: Net consolidated profit at Rs 820 crore

Next-generation tech

Powell's playbook

Steep correction

No more farm fires

Not just adaptation

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story