Home / Opinion / Editorial / The Belarus bombshell

The Belarus bombshell

Putin's nuclear threat must be taken seriously

Business Standard Editorial Comment |Business Standard | Mumbai
Premium
The Belarus bombshell

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
Follow Us

The threat of nuclear war looms with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent moves at the start of the second year of his invasion of Ukraine. Having declared, ahead of the first anniversary of the

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraineBusiness Standard Editorial Comment

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 9:24 PM IST

Also Read

Ukraine's global fault lines

Putin bans use of foreign language words: History of loanwords in Russian

As Finland plans to join Nato, a look at how countries join the alliance

From tanks to howitzers: Ukraine using Russian arms to repel their invasion

Signs of fighting in Ukraine after Russia says unilateral truce in force

Building urban India

Shrinking space

Tax treatment

Next-generation tech

Powell's playbook

Next Story