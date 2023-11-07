The Diwali deadline

Another Diwali approaches and the free-trade agreement (FTA) between the UK and India, once promised by an earlier Diwali, has not materialised. There are hopes that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will make a surprise visit to India around Diwali and close the deal, but the number of open issues makes this possibility difficult. Indeed, given the number of open issues, even if an FTA is announced, it will be far shallower and narrower than would be necessary for genuine integration of the two economies.

The political and bureaucratic establishments of both countries are equally responsible for this delay. While the Indian government has reversed its earlier unwillingness to discuss FTAs, it remains far too hesitant about the benefits of trade and concerned about blowback from specific sectors. Even those sectors that do not have a large share of employment and are relatively privileged seem able to delay the closure of FTAs. For example, one outstanding issue with the UK-India FTA, according to much of the recent reporting, is the question of professional services. India is apparently reluctant to open up its market for professional services — in sectors such as legal services — to the UK. This is in spite of it insisting that the movement of workers is an important part of all free-trade deals it negotiates. While professional guilds and firms are of course well connected and politically powerful, it can hardly be claimed that any potential effects on their business will be so large as to outweigh the overall benefits of a new FTA. The Indian government must stop listening to every interest group and keep its eye on the prize: Access to a UK market that has been suddenly deprived of preferential relations with its major trading partner.

