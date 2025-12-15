Home / Opinion / Editorial / The label wears Prada: How global deals can galvanise India's handicraft

The label wears Prada: How global deals can galvanise India's handicraft

As the Prada-Kolhapuri deal demonstrated, IP protection lies at the core of any dynamic collaborative arrangement between domestic artisans and global marketers

Prada leather sandals
premium
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 11:57 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The deal between Prada, the 112-year-old Italian luxury fashion house, and makers of Kolhapuri chappals, the leather slip-on footwear that dates back to the 12th century, offers a useful template of upscale collaboration between India’s vibrantly creative but resource-poor handicraft sector and powerful global brands with capital and marketing outreach. The deal was reached after Prada was accused of intellectual property (IP) violations for retailing footwear resembling Kohlapuris without acknowledging the design’s Indian roots. The problem was magnified by the fact that Kohlapuri footwear received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019. Now, Prada has said it will make 2,000 pairs of sandals in Maharashtra and Karnataka under a deal signed with two state entities, combining Prada’s advanced manufacturing technology with traditional designs and know-how. In addition, some 200 Kohlapuri artisans will be given training in Italy. The limited-edition footwear is set to hit the store in February and will retail at $930 a pair, a steep price even by European standards.
 
No doubt, the collaborative nature of the deal was driven primarily by Prada’s wish to avoid the reputational damage caused by a potentially long-drawn IP controversy. But optics aside, similar deals between handicraft-promotion institutions of states and the Centre, on one side, and global brands, on the other, could galvanise a sector that has been languishing for want of a viable business framework. Millions of artisans in India mostly work in rural and semi-urban sectors. Despite the sheer variety of products spanning the subcontinent — Tanjore brasswork and Bidri work in the south, Warli painting in Maharashtra, Pattachitra or Madhubani paintings in the east, or Kashmiri embroidery in the north — artisans mostly depend on price-conscious domestic retailers, designers, and non-government organisations as marketing outlets. Little of this translates into sustainable livelihoods for artisans. In recent years, global giants such as Hermes, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci have begun collaborating with local artisans to add ethnic chic to their brands. Such tieups are mutually beneficial. They enable big fashion houses to enhance their social credibility since the manufacture of such handicrafts has a low carbon footprint. Artisans gain useful know-how in making properly finished products for more sophisticated markets and apply their ingenuity to newer products. Global brands can also enable local artisans to surmount tariff and non-tariff barriers, which are rising around the world.
 
As the Prada-Kolhapuri deal demonstrated, IP protection lies at the core of any dynamic collaborative arrangement between domestic artisans and global marketers. Over the past few decades, the government has worked on obtaining GI certification for hundreds of handicrafts, though these represent a fraction of India’s artisanal riches. But the protections such certification accords are somewhat nebulous. The problem lies in the fact that GI law in India restricts the misuse of names and labels but does not prevent aesthetics or visual styles from being copied. Prada, thus, could have claimed non-infringement with impunity because it did not use the label “Kohlapuri chappals” on the product that closely resembled the popular Indian footwear. In this context, the legal fraternity has been arguing for a more expansive IP protection framework to prevent the appropriation of aesthetic and cultural values. L’affaire Prada offers a good opportunity to do so.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Nuclear energy for growth: Sustaining a vibrant enabling environment is key

Premium

IndiGo crisis: A reminder that Railways must carefully reassess duty hours

Premium

US policy differences will require monitoring as Fed rate cuts spark debate

Premium

Higher spending but fewer visitors: India must fix its tourism strategy

Premium

IPO mania is the new normal but the real test remains value creation

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS OpinionGeographical Indication tagLuxury brands

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story