Unable to connect

India has moved closer to getting commercial satellite broadband communication with the promise of connectivity for a vast majority of citizens living in remote areas. OneWeb India, a subsidiary of Eutelsat Group and backed by telecom major Bharti Group, announced last week it had got all the required regulatory approvals, including those from the Department of Space, needed for a commercial launch. While that’s certainly a welcome development, the company would still have to wait for spectrum to roll out its services. The worrying part is that there’s no certainty yet on when spectrum will be made available to OneWeb and other private players looking to offer satellite broadband or space-based communication services. The indications are that spectrum allocation will take time because clarity is yet to emerge on many issues surrounding it.



The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), for instance, will have to come up with its recommendation on whether spectrum for satellite broadband should be auctioned or allocated through an administered process. Without this, the other approvals granted by the various departments of the government lose significance. The government must act in unison, and not in silos, to ensure that policies are made and implemented seamlessly to enable the launch of new technologies and services. In this case, a spectrum policy for satellite broadband has failed to take off for lack of clarity within the government on how airwaves must be given out to companies — both Indian and foreign. It has been a divided house so far when it comes to spectrum auction versus administered allocation with many aspirants resisting a bidding process. A few of these entities, including OneWeb, have cited international trends and non-feasibility of auction in space communication, while asking for administered allocation of spectrum. Globally, governments have not opted for auction to give out spectrum, a scarce natural resource, to satcom firms. However, there are other players, such as Reliance Jio — also in the fray for satellite broadband — which are advocating a level playing field across platforms and services to press for the auction method. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel