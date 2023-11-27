Unambitious targets

Ahead of the 28th meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to be held in Dubai, the United Nations Environment Programme released its Emissions Gap Report. This COP is supposed to be an occasion for a “global stocktake”, noting how far the world is progressing towards meeting the goals set out under the Paris Agreement of 2015. But the “stocktake” itself will be largely representative of documents drafted by consensus — it will not take a strong position, in particular, on the ongoing utility of those targets in the first place.



The Emissions Gap Report, on the other hand, makes the important point that global greenhouse gas (GHG) emission is still going to overshoot the amount required to keep average temperature rises below two degrees Celsius. In particular, the report notes that “to get to levels consistent with least-cost pathways limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius and 1.5 degrees Celsius, global GHG emissions must be reduced by 28 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively”. The system agreed upon in Paris was that each country takes on nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to the global mitigation effort. These are entirely voluntary, so the Paris Agreement is simply an agreement and not a treaty. In most cases, therefore, the NDCs significantly underplay both what is achievable and what is necessary. The point of the global “stocktake” is to inform the next iteration of these NDCs, which countries are expected to submit in 2025. The hope is that revelations about how every country is performing when it comes to emission mitigation as well as an understanding of how much remains to be done will cause an increase in ambition all round. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



The Emissions Gap Report might serve, however, as more of a wake-up call than the global “stocktake”. It makes it very clear that NDCs without being updated would, under the most likely scenarios, open up a gap by 2035 in emissions between actual and desired levels that would be mathematically impossible to bridge. The crucial years, therefore, are between now and 2030. If existing NDCs are improved and then met — in other words, if countries overperform their current agreed-on targets for mitigation — only then will the world continue to have the chance to limit temperature rises to below levels, exceeding which might be catastrophic.