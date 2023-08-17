Off-track finances

The Union Cabinet approved proposals worth Rs 32,512 crore from the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday to expand the rail network in different parts of the country. The approved funds will be used in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha. Investments in capacity enhancement, which has considerably increased in recent years, must be welcomed as it will help improve overall economic efficiency. But higher investment in capacity creation through the Union Budget should not divert attention from the railways’ own finances. It will only be able to perform to its potential, and make the necessary investments in capacity creation and modernisation if its finances are ably managed. Two recent reports in this context highlight the shortcomings in the way the national transporter is run.

A recent report by the Standing Committee on Railways reiterated its suggestion that railways seek partial assistance from the Ministry of Finance to meet its pension requirements. While the railways has provided adequately in the current year, it took a special loan of Rs 79,398 crore in 2020-21, which was appropriated to the pension fund. Further, the extended impact of the pandemic affected revenue, and the government allowed the railways to incur revenue expenditure exceeding revenue receipts in 2021-22, which was used to meet pension expenses. Covering for the provisioning would naturally affect the functioning of the railways. However, the bigger issue is not just a deficit in a year or two, owing to extraordinary circumstances, but that of long-term sustainability. The pension liability will continue to increase and pose challenges for the railways. It is estimated to have increased from about Rs 17,000 crore in 2011-12 to the projected outgo of about Rs 60,000 crore in 2023-24.