Best of BS Opinion: Needless intervention, tackling waste problem, and more

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
The recent imposition of stock limits on wheat, even while claiming abundant supplies, seems to be a clear indication of misadministration in the country’s food economy. The fact that the rabi marketing season is not yet over, and farmers still have unsold stocks with them, makes this move unwelcome, as also anti-farmer, notes our lead editorial. Read here
In other views:

India should take the lead in establishing a global alliance for promoting hydrogen, whose role as a clean fuel is dependent upon how it is produced, writes Shyam Saran. Read here
Amit Kapoor & Bibek Debroy note that municipal garbage is rising at an alarming rate in Indian cities, raising concerns about public health and the economy. Read here

Quote
 
“The impending 5G rollout is expected to lead to an 80 per cent increase in tech-related jobs. Telecommunications companies embracing 5G solutions present a promising growth opportunity.”
 
A report released by TeamLease Services

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

