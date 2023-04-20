Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Caste consolidation, urban resilience, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Caste consolidation, urban resilience, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
Best of BS Opinion: Caste consolidation, urban resilience, and more

Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
In the context of recent demands for caste-based Census, our lead editorial notes that it is critical that Indian political discourse rises above caste and religious divides and focuses on economic development. Read here
In other views:

Different laws for rapidly changing technology-enabled markets are neither feasible nor warranted, argue M S Sahoo & CKG Nair.  Read here
Amit Kapoor & Bibek Debroy note that as cities face increasing vulnerabilities due to natural disasters, the need for enhancing urban resilience through adaptive models of governance and comprehensive planning has never been greater. Read here
 
Quote
 
“Export of IT and IT-enabled services is going strong and is highly likely to maintain the growth momentum.”
 
Services Export Promotion Council Chairman Sunil H Talati

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

