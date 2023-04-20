Best of BS Opinion: Caste consolidation, urban resilience, and more

lead editorial notes that it is critical that Indian political discourse rises above caste and religious divides and focuses on economic development. Read here

Amit Kapoor & Bibek Debroy note that as cities face increasing vulnerabilities due to natural disasters, the need for enhancing urban resilience through adaptive models of governance and comprehensive planning has never been greater. Read here

Different laws for rapidly changing technology-enabled markets are neither feasible nor warranted, argue. Read

Quote

“Export of IT and IT-enabled services is going strong and is highly likely to maintain the growth momentum.”

Services Export Promotion Council Chairman Sunil H Talati