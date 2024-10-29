Best of BS Opinion: Different experiences, can China navigate the storm?

Has the exchange rate regime changed for the worse? Exchange rate policy, China’s economic future, and the Indian consumer market getting more complex Exchange rate policy, China’s economic future, and the Indian consumer market getting more complex

Josh Felman & Arvind Subramanian: The Reserve Bank of India has moved from a relatively flexible policy on exchange rates to an inflexible one. Why so? Read here : The Reserve Bank of India has moved from a relatively flexible policy on exchange rates to an inflexible one. Why so? Read

Janak Raj: It remains to be seen how China weathers the current economic storm. There is comparison with Japan here, but there is a crucial difference. Read here : It remains to be seen how China weathers the current economic storm. There is comparison with Japan here, but there is a crucial difference. Read

Rama Bijapurkar: Evaluating corporate results in terms of factors affecting consumer demand is meaningful. Read : Evaluating corporate results in terms of factors affecting consumer demand is meaningful. Read here

QUOTE

See your German company, which is supplying us some tunnel boring machines, which they are making in China…but China is not allowing them to sell it to India…We should stop buying German equipment now.

More From This Section

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck during a metro ride last week.