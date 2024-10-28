Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Economic growth questions, bridge to Berlin, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

foreign policy
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
For firms to raise money, we need a more vibrant bond market. India’s role in furthering global peace and globalisation. What digitisation could do to agriculture.
 
Tamal Bandyopadhyay gives the example of his neighbour to illustrate the broad point that banks are desperately looking for deposits as a high credit-deposit (CD) ratio is staring at them. Until this phenomenon had hit them, they were happy earning commission and fee income, aggressively selling mutual funds and insurance products. 
 
Ajay Shah says Indian foreign policy needs to become a participant and supporter of the projects of global peace and globalisation. We can no longer count on the West to adequately deliver these foundations for us to free ride upon.
 
Surinder Sud looks at the opportunities thrown up by the Digital Agricultural Mission.
 
QUOTE
 

The evil actions (attacks on Iran’s military establishment) of the Israeli regime two nights ago should neither be exaggerated nor downplayed.
 
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

