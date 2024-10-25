Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Passive incomes in cos returns, qualified restart, more

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The first formal meeting in five years between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in Kazan, Russia, has raised expectations yet again of a reset in Sino-Indian relations. The rapprochement between Asia’s two largest economies must be welcomed. However, India will need to be careful and vigilant in moving forward with the process, the top edit argues. Read it here
 
In other views:  
 
The second edit argues that inter-state migration rather than higher fertility rates would solve the south’s demographic dilemma. Read it here
 
R Kavita Rao shows how passive incomes are growing in corporate returns. Read it here
   
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 

‘Mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity should remain our priority’
 
PM Narendra Modi after meeting Xi Jinping
First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

