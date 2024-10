Best of BS Opinion: Institutions for development, reaffirm trade, more

Reports say the Department of Commerce will ask the Union Cabinet for its assent to “fresh guidelines” for negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs), following a meeting with the Prime Minister’s Office on the subject of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for such negotiations. A review of the FTA process is welcome and is to be hoped that any SOPs that are firmed up as a result of these discussions do not push India further towards protectionism. Overall, the idea should be to tap emerging opportunities in global trade, partly because of the changing global economic and political environment, the top edit argues. Read it here