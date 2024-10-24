Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Institutions for development, reaffirm trade, more

Best of BS Opinion: Institutions for development, reaffirm trade, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

technological
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reports say the Department of Commerce will ask the Union Cabinet for its assent to “fresh guidelines” for negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs), following a meeting with the Prime Minister’s Office on the subject of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for such negotiations. A review of the FTA process is welcome and is to be hoped that any SOPs that are firmed up as a result of these discussions do not push India further towards protectionism.  Overall, the idea should be to tap emerging opportunities in global trade, partly because of the changing global economic and political environment, the top edit argues. Read it here
   
In other views:  
 
Nitin Desai discusses the diverse ways in which institutions for development and growth have evolved across the world. Read it here
 
The second edit examines the value of MS Excel, which has been the dominant spreadsheet software for nearly 40 years. Read it here
 
Pallavi Bajaj says the world needs collaborative regulation to minimise risks while optimising the uptake of AI. Read it here
   
QUOTE OF THE DAY

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Going nuclear again, Green being sign of warning, more

Best of BS Opinion: Case for exchange rate volatility, strike over, more

Best of BS Opinion: Two great architects, satellite communication, more

Best of BS Opinion: Internship opportunity, taming the unicorns and more

Best of BS Opinion: Power of institutions, Safe landing and more

 
‘My gut says Donald Trump. … But I don’t think you should put any value whatsoever on anyone’s gut — including mine.
 
Nate Silver, American statistician and writer
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BS Samriddhi: UP's GSDP to surpass Rs 32 trillion in FY25, says CM Yogi

Employment, women's safety are UP's growth mantra: Awasthi at BS Samriddhi

Best of BS Opinion: Not just by spending cuts, a bumpy ride, more

Best of BS Opinion: Global VCs at crossroads, Policy process, more

Best of BS Opinion: Next steps in GST, flagging enthusiasm and more

Topics :BS SpecialBS OpinionCurated Content

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story