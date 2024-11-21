Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Expanding regulation, Rio realities, towards US+1 world

Best of BS Opinion: Expanding regulation, Rio realities, towards US+1 world

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

US
ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA MOHANTY
Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has done well to initiate a review process of IPOs and post-listing regulation of SMEs, especially given the considerable interest they have attracted from retail investors. An analysis by the regulator showed that half the listed SMEs have undertaken related party transactions of over Rs 10 crore, calling for a greater need for scrutiny of such transactions, which can be used to divert and misuse funds, the top edit points out. Read it here
 
In other views:
 
Naushad Forbes makes the case for the world to return to a strong, rules-based international order – one step at a time. Read it here
 
Amit Kapoor remembers the late Bibek Debroy’s advocacy for transforming cities into spaces that are both functional and aspirational. Read it here
 
The second edit says the G20 Rio de Janeiro Declaration was generic in ambit and short on specific action. Read it here
 
QUOTE OF THE DAY

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: The power to reform, rethinking suspension and more

Best of BS Opinion: The spectre of inflation, efficient distribution, more

Best of BS Opinion: Is business a 'living machine'. neighbourly insights

Best of BS Opinion: Growing Union-state power imbalance, modest means, more

Best of BS Opinion: Elusive concept of cooperative federalism, more

 
‘Companies can’t go from brown to green without getting a little dirty. And if that means some mud gets thrown at McKinsey, we can live with that’
 
McKinsey’s managing partner Bob Sternfels on the firm's close relationship with Saudi Arabia
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Diversifying global leadership: India's opportunity in a US+1 strategy

Premium

G20 Rio declaration balances compromise but lacks actionable specifics

Premium

SME platform reforms: Sebi focuses on safeguarding retail investors

Best of BS Opinion: Where China's reform story began, hypersonic, more

Premium

Investors like Adar Poonawalla may help smaller production firms gain scale

Topics :SEBIBS OpinionBusiness Standard Editorial CommentIPOs

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story