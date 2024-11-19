Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: The power to reform, rethinking suspension and more

Best of BS Opinion: The power to reform, rethinking suspension and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

policy
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Power Minister M L Khattar’s advice to power companies, including generating companies and distribution companies (discoms), to list on the stock market would have been persuasive had these entities subjected themselves to rigours of the markets. But the states’ stubborn resistance to market-linked power pricing has resulted in the steady deterioration of the financial health of discoms  with five bailout programmes proving less than successful. Without that basic change in pricing policy, the Indian economy’s power supply chain will remain sub-par, the top edit says. Read it here
 
In other views:
 
The second edit explains why Sebi’s move to suspend derivatives trading in seven agricultural commodities will have limited impact. Read it here
 
Nitin Desai argues that The New Industrial Policy should be a joint effort by the Union and state governments that is market-friendly, not business-friendly. Read it here
 
Amit Tandon compares the regulation of proxy firms in the US and India. Read it here
 
QUOTE OF THE DAY

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Is business a 'living machine'. neighbourly insights

Best of BS Opinion: Growing Union-state power imbalance, modest means, more

Best of BS Opinion: Elusive concept of cooperative federalism, more

Best of BS Opinion: Key to Maharashtra's growth, credit for growth and more

Best of BS Opinion: Navigating real estate insolvency, tough climate, more

 
‘At a time when we want industries to ramp up… bank interest rates will have to be far more affordable’
 
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an SBI conclave
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: The spectre of inflation, efficient distribution, more

Premium

Choose fixed-fee RIAs to avoid high costs, improve value for money

Premium

Bima Stack promises seamless insurance claims, better access for all

Premium

CBIC should do away with IGCRS Rules for the export oriented units

Premium

Global elections show voters' wrath against rising inflation levels

Topics :BS Opinionelectricity sector

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story