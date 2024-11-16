Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Is business a 'living machine'. neighbourly insights

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Neighbour
Uddalok Bhattacharya
Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Donald Trump may be the worst possible person to guide his country in trade rivalries, says Paul Krugman
 
The other pieces are:
 
R Gopalakrishnan: One must consider an alternative model in corporate governance: Effectiveness, underpinned by efficiency. In this model, the shareholder is not the lone god for whom enterprise leaders cater. Employees, community, vendors, and many others who work to make the company into a “living machine” feature in the leadership agenda.
 
Devangshu Datta looks at the possibility of predicting electoral outcomes by asking voters who their neighbours would vote for.
 
Jasprit Bumrah says he is India’s greatest captain. Vishal Menon says what he needs to be successful
 
If our country got independence because of one family, why did Birsa Munda launch the “Ulgulan” movement? India’s tribal community did not get justice earlier.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

