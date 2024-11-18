Best of BS Opinion: The spectre of inflation, efficient distribution, more

A new study by Raya Das, Ranjana Roy and Ashok Gulati mapping how the public distribution system (PDS) evolved and what the consumption data says about its effectiveness finds that about 28 per cent of the allocated grain fails to reach the intended beneficiaries, resulting in a monetary loss of Rs 69,108 crore. Besides this annual cost and the overall carrying cost, it is well established that the programme is insufficient to fulfil citizens’ nutritional needs. Given the expenditure and outcomes, it is time to revisit the programme and reorient it in a way that works for both the government and beneficiaries, the top edit points out. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY‘I don’t believe in work-life balance’Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy on the decision to shift to a five-day week