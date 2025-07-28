Best of BS Opinion: FTA with UK a clear shift in India's stance on trade

Our daily wrap of today's Opinion page traverses the India-UK FTA, what the RBI needs to do to make the financial inclusion index more transparent, US tariffs, and the Jane Street affair

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chequers near Aylesbury, England, Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Photo: Reuters