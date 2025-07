Best of BS Opinion: FTA with UK a clear shift in India's stance on trade

It is clear that US President Donald Trump truly believes that high tariffs are a must if America is to succeed, whatever that might mean. Meanwhile, the Yale Budget Lab estimates that US buyers will have to pay at least 20 per cent more at the till - the highest tariff rate in more than a hundred years. While developing nations are likely to face the brunt of these trade deals (Exhibit A: Philippines @ 19% export tariffs, zero on US imports), they are hedging that they will be better off than their peers, notes. But does the US really want to bring some of these low-end manufacturing jobs back home again? Sharma points out that young Americans likely do not want the same jobs that the Greatest Generation or even the Boomers did; it certainly would not bode well either for their weekly cheques or for the US' productivity.