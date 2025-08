Best of BS Opinion: India must not shy away from trade negotiations

Hello, and welcome to the BS Views, our distilled wrap of today's Opinion page.

The chasm between the 25 per cent tariffs against India and the so-called TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) sentiment is considerable but not unbridgeable. It is entirely possible that it may end up lower, if the Indian negotiating teams is able to reach a broader deal at the last minute. Our first editorial notes that, whatever the final outcome, this episode. The way to move forward would be to increase productivity and competitiveness, and not allow the view that India can never match the levels of north-east or south-east Asia. On the contrary the best way to improve competitiveness is greater trade openness and the competitive discipline that comes with it. Meanwhile, India should keep looking for broad agreements with the US, as well as other trade blocs such as the EU, instead of giving up on trade negotiations altogether.