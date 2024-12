Best of BS Opinion: India's diplomacy, RBI leadership, and the universe

Back home, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) welcomes Sanjay Malhotra as its 26th governor — the new knight on India’s financial chessboard. With his deep expertise and history as a seasoned civil servant, Malhotra is expected to manoeuvre the central bank through inflationary pressures, banking regulations, and external challenges. The RBI, often seen as the rook protecting the economy’s core, has long been led by players drawn from a familiar pool. Since its inception in 1935, the RBI has been helmed so far by 25 governors, 14 of whom have been civil servants, reflecting a strong preference for bureaucrats over economists or financial sector professionals, writes A K Bhattacharya . The RBI has often found itself in strategic clashes with the finance ministry, but Malhotra’s appointment signals continuity and coordination. Therefore, in the grand game of governance, the knight’s positioning remains vital, balancing manoeuvrability with steadfast defence. The question is whether this knight will lead bold charges or quietly fortify the king's flank.