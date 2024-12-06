Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Theatre of military command, unusual moves, more

Best of BS Opinion: Theatre of military command, unusual moves, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

military command
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Structural formation of the defence forces, and the need for focus on primary markets
 
Ajai Shukla goes into what’s hindering the creation of theatrical commands in India’s fighting forces. Hostility and suspicion between the military and its civilian masters have a role here.
 
Ajay Tyagi talks of the need for investor education regarding the primary market.
 
The first edit stresses the need to be cautious about smallcap stocks. The second edit argues for a forceful use of laws that check women’s harassment at the workplace
   
QUOTE
 

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Comprehensive review, strengthening cooperatives, more

Best of BS Opinion: Reversing family planning, time to adapt and more

Best of BS Opinion: Sharp slowdown, unintended consequence and more

Best of BS Opinion: Doubling down on Maga, combating UPI frauds and more

Best of BS Opinion: Standards on trade, efficient movement and more

Patience and perseverance are the main qualities that have taken Devendra Fadnavis to where he is.
 
Amruta Fadnavis, on her husband and the Maharashtra chief minister.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Overbearing secondary market: Time for business channels to refocus

Premium

Biases hinder creation of theatre commands critical for battlefield synergy

Premium

Indian Americans' success story: Talent, meritocracy, and risk-taking

Best of BS Opinion: False alarm, improving national accounts and more

Premium

Adani allegations underline the need for strong governance in India

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story