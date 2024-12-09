Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Trump 2.0 is not a fluke, policy balance, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Indian growth
Uddalok Bhattacharya
Dec 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Conditions for India’s growth, future of the environment, and the big question and the central bank
 
If he gets another term, what will be its duration? Tamal Bandyopadhyay is talking about the Reserve Bank of India’s 25th governor, Shaktikanta Das, who will complete his term on Tuesday.
 
Sunita Narain looks at the environmental implications of Donald Trump’s return to presidential office.
 
Ajay Shah says the intellectual and institutional capabilities of the advanced economies are facing unprecedented challenges in their attempt at maintaining social cohesion and creating conditions for safety and optimism for private persons.
   
QUOTE
 
She (Mamata Banerjee) is a capable leader and has the right to say it (about leading the INDIA bloc). The MPs she has sent to Parliament are hardworking and aware.

Veteran politician Sharad Pawar
Dec 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

