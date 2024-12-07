Best of BS Opinion: Roughhousing in Karnataka, does captain take it all

This week, Sandeep Goyal described what being India’s cricket captain means.
The other pieces are:
Atanu Biswas: The Martrix, reality and simulation. The simulation hypothesis cannot be demonstrated or disproved. But we live in the “base reality”.
Shang-Jin Wei says China’s playing field is tilted in favour of government companies. Correcting that would drive the country’s growth and innovation.
Aditi Phadnis describes the turmoil in the BJP in Karnataka after the recent election defeats.
QUOTE
More From This SectionAs regards growth, the second half of this year looks better than the first.Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das