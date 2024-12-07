Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Roughhousing in Karnataka, does captain take it all

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Karnataka, BJP, opposition
Uddalok Bhattacharya
Dec 07 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
This week, Sandeep Goyal described what being India’s cricket captain means.
 
The other pieces are:
 
Atanu Biswas: The Martrix, reality and simulation. The simulation hypothesis cannot be demonstrated or disproved. But we live in the “base reality”.
 
Shang-Jin Wei says China’s playing field is tilted in favour of government companies. Correcting that would drive the country’s growth and innovation.   
 
Aditi Phadnis describes the turmoil in the BJP in Karnataka after the recent election defeats.
 
QUOTE

As regards growth, the second half of this year looks better than the first.
 
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das
First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

