Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Comprehensive review, strengthening cooperatives, more

Best of BS Opinion: Comprehensive review, strengthening cooperatives, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Demography, baby, child
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Thoughts on how to deal with Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and the ways in which businesses should be educated about it
 
Rajeev Kher and Anshuman Gupta: While it is unlikely that the European Union will concede any changes in the applicability of the regulation in the ongoing trade negotiations (regarding the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism), India must insist on securing support for awareness building, technology sharing, standard setting, verification systems, and capacity development.
 
R Jagannathan: The real issue is the rate of demographic change, especially through immigration, which brings social instability and unwanted tensions. In India, where the majority community fears efforts by religious groups to convert Hindus, one condition for allowing immigrants in should be that they do not engage in any conversion and respect Hindu culture and values.
 
The structure of goods and services tax should be simplified, says the first edit. The second edit talks of the need for technology adoption by cooperatives.
   
QUOTE
 

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Sharp slowdown, unintended consequence and more

Best of BS Opinion: Doubling down on Maga, combating UPI frauds and more

Best of BS Opinion: Standards on trade, efficient movement and more

Best of BS Opinion: A boost for cash transfer, pull, don't push, more

Best of BS Opinion: Agritech revolution, suboptimal outcome and more

There is a need for introspection because farmers are in trouble and suffering. If such institutes (like the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and its affiliates) were alive and making contributions, this wouldn’t be the situation.
 
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

EU-CBAM: EU's carbon tax needs global coordination to address concerns

Premium

Demography without a TFR obsession: Rethinking birth-rate solutions

Best of BS Opinion: Reversing family planning, time to adapt and more

RBI monetary policy: 'Prioritise liquidity support over rate action'

Premium

Age restrictions: Australia's social-media law set to be a case study

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story