Best of BS Opinion: Rupee, climate, and policies: Falling apples of change

Ever watched an apple fall from a tree? It’s not a sign of decay always — it’s nature making room for the next harvest. In life, just like in orchards, falling apples can feel unsettling. But they’re often clearing the way for fresh growth. This week, India’s economy, climate, and policies are experiencing their own “falls.” While they might look like setbacks at first glance, they hold the promise of renewal, resilience, and ripe opportunities. Let’s dig in.

The rupee, hitting an all-time low of 85.81 against the dollar, feels like a heavy apple dropping to the ground. But this is no rotten fruit — it’s a recalibration. Our first editorial argues that by letting the rupee slide, the RBI is clearing the way for exporters to thrive and for trade balances to heal. Think of this as pruning a tree; it hurts in the moment but sets the stage for stronger growth.

2024, India’s hottest year, feels like an orchard scorched by relentless sun. But amidst the crisis, there’s hope. Renewable energy is sprouting, though it needs better care to flourish. Our second editorial today highlights that urban planning and genuine forest restoration are the fresh seeds we need to plant today for a cooler, greener tomorrow. Meanwhile, our columnist Naushad Forbes’ wishlist for 2025 includes three essentials: investing in innovation, driving economic reforms, and fostering debates fueled by ideas, not insults. The falling apples here? India’s stagnant R&D spending and overly regulated systems holding back progress. The fresh fruit waiting to grow? A culture of deregulation, bold export ambitions, and a political landscape enriched by meaningful, constructive discussions.